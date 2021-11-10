Editorials
10 Nov 2021
Proper driver training needed in SA

We also need basic education on road safety at school, because 40% of those killed on our roads are pedestrians.

Picture for illustration: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda
It is hard to imagine but driving standards in South Africa have plunged even further since 2019. Some are saying it has something to do with Covid and the lockdowns which kept people off the roads – but that is yet another typical cop-out: assigning blame to the wrong place. The elephant in the room is that we do not train drivers properly – and we tolerate the rampant bribery and corruption which allows so many to get onto our roads in charge of vehicles when, in reality, they should not be allowed to operate a wheelbarrow without supervision. ALSO...

