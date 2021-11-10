Mashaba has stirred things up again

No-one has ever accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of being shy and retiring – after all, he couldn’t have become a selfmade wealthy man by cringing in a corner and complaining about his lot in life. He was outspoken as mayor of the City of Joburg (and representing the DA in those days), when he tackled what he claimed was inefficiency and corruption in the ANC-led council and municipality in the past. And he was not shy about strongly voicing his opinions about why there should be stronger curbs on immigration – a stance which got him accused of xenophobia...

No-one has ever accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of being shy and retiring – after all, he couldn’t have become a selfmade wealthy man by cringing in a corner and complaining about his lot in life.

He was outspoken as mayor of the City of Joburg (and representing the DA in those days), when he tackled what he claimed was inefficiency and corruption in the ANC-led council and municipality in the past.

And he was not shy about strongly voicing his opinions about why there should be stronger curbs on immigration – a stance which got him accused of xenophobia in some quarters.

He looks like he is enjoying being the belle of the political ball in Gauteng, having been courted by both the DA and the EFF as a possible partner in coalitions to rule both Johannesburg and Tshwane.

While he self-deprecatingly asserts that he is happy to serve as an ordinary municipal councillor, the fact that the DA might be prepared to accept him as mayor (with executive power) is a tempting prospect for Mashaba.

If the coalition with the DA comes off, then it would appear that Mashaba has buried his hatchet with them.

He left angrily in 2019 after a falling out with the DA leadership.

If he decides to go with the EFF, however, he would leave the impression that power, rather than principle,

is what drives him.

The EFF’s policies make a firm commitment to pan-Africanism and the party believes the continent should have no borders. This is the opposite of what many of Mashaba’s supporters voted for.

Similar things could be said of the white suburban folk who deserted the DA for Mashaba, because they view the EFF as radical and racist.

Yet, Mashaba did stir things up as mayor. And maybe that’s what our crumbling cities need.