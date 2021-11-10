Editorials
Mashaba has stirred things up again

Mashaba did stir things up as mayor. And maybe that’s what our crumbling cities need.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Twitter @Action4SA
No-one has ever accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of being shy and retiring – after all, he couldn’t have become a selfmade wealthy man by cringing in a corner and complaining about his lot in life. He was outspoken as mayor of the City of Joburg (and representing the DA in those days), when he tackled what he claimed was inefficiency and corruption in the ANC-led council and municipality in the past. And he was not shy about strongly voicing his opinions about why there should be stronger curbs on immigration – a stance which got him accused of xenophobia...

