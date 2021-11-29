Editorials
29 Nov 2021
Black Friday shows SA’s money battle

People just don’t have the money to splurge. Making ends meet is the main goal, so those new fancy TVs will just have to wait. It’s a sign of the times.

It looks as though South Africans treated last week’s Black Friday as well, erm... just another Friday after pay day. The retail industry badly needed a boost to help remedy a terrible sales year, and in the process hopefully start the spending season ahead of Christmas with a bang. However, there were no signs of the long queues seen prior to the pandemic, and weekend-long specials – that sometimes even started at the beginning of the month – probably resulted in South Africans spending their hard-earned cash on only the essentials, rather than ambitious purchases. Also, don’t underestimate the affect...

