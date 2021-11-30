Editorials
SA’s spared the zeal of Mogoeng

Is former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng disappearing down a fanatical religious rabbit hole – or was he always an evangelical zealot?

Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Is former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng disappearing down a fanatical religious rabbit hole – or was he always an evangelical zealot with a massive Messiah complex? Whatever the answer, his latest public statements indicated that South Africans may have dodged the proverbial bullet when he stepped down at the end of his 10-year term. His latest “miracle” occurred, in his own words, when he cured a couple from HIV/Aids with just the power of his prayer. In a religious address in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, this month, Mogoeng said the incident happened when he was a “young Christian”. His employee and...

