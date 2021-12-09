Editorials
1 minute read
9 Dec 2021
4:00 am
Editorials

There should never be a place to hide for looters

Editorials

So convinced are the thieves of the invulnerability that many of them flaunt their ill-gotten gains – their mansions, their luxury cars, their designer label clothes, their expensive single-malt whiskies.

Picture: iStock
One of the reasons there is so much corruption and looting in this country – in the ranks of politicians and the civil service – is that there have been virtually no consequences for the guilty. So convinced are the thieves of the invulnerability that many of them flaunt their ill-gotten gains – their mansions, their luxury cars, their designer label clothes, their expensive single-malt whiskies. We wonder, given the track record on corruption of our political rulers, whether we should get excited by the announcement by the Public Service Commission that lifestyle audits should be mandatory for all government...

Read more on these topics