18 Dec 2021
5:15 am
Miss SA adds bravery to crown

Whether you agree with her decision to attend or not, the manner in which she has conducted herself over the past few weeks must be commended.

Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane. Picture: Instagram
Miss SA Lalela Mswane has probably experienced more in her relatively short 24 years on earth than many would in a lifetime. Prior to her attending this month’s Miss Universe pageant in Israel, government – led by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa – took a decision not to support her. Many called for her to take a stance against Israel due to their conflict with Palestine. It led to a barrage of insults thrown at her and even went as far as death threats. However, Mswane defied the calls to not attend and finished second runner-up. Whether you...

