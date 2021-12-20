Editorials
1 minute read
20 Dec 2021
5:10 am
Editorials

It’s high time Mantashe listen to the Wild Coast’s people

Editorials

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi described Mantashe as 'ignorant and gravely insulting'.

A number of protests have taken place from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape in opposition to Shell's planned seismic blasting along the Wild Coast. Picture: Twitter/@WILDOCEANSSA
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has rightfully been challenged for his decision to push on with Shell’s seismic survey along the Wild Coast. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing seven concerned groups, including the Amadiba Crisis Committee, Sustaining the Wild Coast and the Dwesa Cwebe Communal Property Association, on Friday described Mantashe as “ignorant and gravely insulting” for accusing communities living on the Wild Coast of engaging in “colonialism and apartheid of a special sort”. This is a second application made in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda to prevent Shell from its seismic blasting in search of oil...

Read more on these topics