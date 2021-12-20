It’s high time Mantashe listen to the Wild Coast’s people

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has rightfully been challenged for his decision to push on with Shell’s seismic survey along the Wild Coast. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing seven concerned groups, including the Amadiba Crisis Committee, Sustaining the Wild Coast and the Dwesa Cwebe Communal Property Association, on Friday described Mantashe as “ignorant and gravely insulting” for accusing communities living on the Wild Coast of engaging in “colonialism and apartheid of a special sort”. This is a second application made in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda to prevent Shell from its seismic blasting in search of oil...

Mantashe has argued in court papers the communities concerned about Shell’s seismic survey should have exhausted all options, including an internal appeal, before taking legal action.

However, these communities believe this is a fruitless exercise as Mantashe has already made up his mind and backed Shell.

Isn’t it time for Mantashe to listen to the people?