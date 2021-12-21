Editorials
Have some fun, just like Rassie

Rassie, keep the videos coming. We all need all the light relief we can get as we close out the year.

SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has apologised to match official he was critical of and withdrawn an appeal against his banning. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
When you’ve had a rough year, what better way to unwind during the festive period than, well… getting festive. SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus is certainly doing that. He has taken social media by storm over the last few weeks with his entertaining home videos. The hilarious videos range from auditioning for the Gwijo Squad, Springbok rugby’s group of supporters, with some questionable dance moves to mocking his bulldog that his pet is English and not South African on his bed at home. What’s more is that despite his dance moves, the Gwijo Squad accepted his membership request. Erasmus had...

