Have some fun, just like Rassie

When you’ve had a rough year, what better way to unwind during the festive period than, well… getting festive.



SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus is certainly doing that. He has taken social media by storm over the last few weeks with his entertaining home videos. The hilarious videos range from auditioning for the Gwijo Squad, Springbok rugby’s group of supporters, with some questionable dance moves to mocking his bulldog that his pet is English and not South African on his bed at home.

What’s more is that despite his dance moves, the Gwijo Squad accepted his membership request.



Erasmus had an interesting 2021 on and off the field. His Springboks, just two years after winning their third World Cup title, won eight and lost five of their 13 Tests in the year. The highlight must be their come-from-behind 2-1 Test series victory over the British & Irish Lions, while the low of 2021 was the back-to-back losses to Australia Down Under on their way to finishing third in the Rugby Championship.

All in all, the Boks had a win percentage of 61.5%. However, in four of their five losses in the year, they lost by five or less points – and usually at the death.



The former Springbok coach is currently serving a two-month ban from all rugby activities after being suspended from all match-day activities until 30 September 2022, which explains why he has so much time to fool around at home, while having a slight dig at World Rugby.



The sport’s governing body slapped the former Springbok flanker with a suspension after he earlier in the year compiled a lengthy video, highlighting the errors made by Australian referee Nic Berry in the first Test against the British Lions in July.



Erasmus is certainly loved in his own country, but the feeling is not always shared in other countries, where he often finds himself public enemy number one.



Despite all the hurdles we face daily, South Africans have always been able to laugh at themselves. Rassie, keep the videos coming. We all need all the light relief we can get as we close out the year.