It’s the right thing to lift the travel ban

It’s time for the European Union countries to drop the travel ban on South Africa. This was the plea from the Tourism Business Council of South Africa chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa in an open letter to head of the EU Delegation, Riina Kionka.



Tshivhengwa says South Africa stands to lose R25 billion if the travel ban continues, something industry and our economy can’t afford after he revealed the initial ban on 25 November – which came about after the discovery of the omicron Covid variant – had already cost the sector R911.7 million in international booking cancellations in just the first two days.



The United Kingdom only recently rescinded restrictions on travellers departing from South Africa.



Joe Biden’s administration this week announced the United States is considering reversing its travel ban on eight African countries, including South Africa, due to the prevalence of omicron within the United States.



Tshivhengwa couldn’t have put it better when he said that travel bans “have become redundant in the face of this reality”.



Lift the ban. It’s the right thing to do.