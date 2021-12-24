Editorials
24 Dec 2021
7:30 am
It’s the right thing to lift the travel ban

The United Kingdom only recently rescinded restrictions on travellers departing from South Africa.

Picture: iStock
It’s time for the European Union countries to drop the travel ban on South Africa. This was the plea from the Tourism Business Council of South Africa chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa in an open letter to head of the EU Delegation, Riina Kionka. Tshivhengwa says South Africa stands to lose R25 billion if the travel ban continues, something industry and our economy can’t afford after he revealed the initial ban on 25 November – which came about after the discovery of the omicron Covid variant – had already cost the sector R911.7 million in international booking cancellations in just the...

