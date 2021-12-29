Editorials
29 Dec 2021
5:00 am
Shell saga: Big victory for little people

The days of steamrolling projects through, against the will of the people most affected, are numbered. And that is what democracy is all about.

A protest outside Shells offices in Bryanston, 1 December 2021 by Extinction Rebellion against the companies seismic survey operations along the wild coast of South Africa. Picture: Neil McCartney
While the fight over a proposed seismic survey by Shell – to assess potential fossil fuel deposits off the Eastern Cape coast – is far from over, yesterday’s court interdict in Makhanda against the oil multinational was an important victory for the little person. The tussle will continue in legal and other avenues because the interdict was not a final one; it merely said that the process had not included full consultation with all of the affected communities. Judge Gerald Bloem found that communities in Umgungundlovu, Port St Johns, Kei Mouth and Dwesa-Cweba, had not had the chance to fully...

