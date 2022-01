It has translated to volumes of evidence from whistleblowers, activists, ministers and captains of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) – some hair-raising testimonies on the squander of billions of taxpayers’ money under the ANC government. Covering the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, since its first sitting in August 2018, there were moments I wondered whether this was the South Africa Chris Hani, Matthew Goniwe, Steve Biko, Neil Aggett, Solomon Mahlangu and Ruth First died for. Driven by the infamous Gupta family, with very close ties with former president Jacob Zuma, some members of the...

It has translated to volumes of evidence from whistleblowers, activists, ministers and captains of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) – some hair-raising testimonies on the squander of billions of taxpayers’ money under the ANC government.

Covering the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, since its first sitting in August 2018, there were moments I wondered whether this was the South Africa Chris Hani, Matthew Goniwe, Steve Biko, Neil Aggett, Solomon Mahlangu and Ruth First died for.

Driven by the infamous Gupta family, with very close ties with former president Jacob Zuma, some members of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) members and SOE bigwigs, what I felt during proceedings was that the country was sold out to the highest bidder, with those behind the scourge only interested in lining their pockets – and that of their families, friends and cronies.

As if the collapse of SA Airways, Eskom, Passenger Rail Agency of SA and Denel, was not enough – due to the continuous siphoning of billions by the Guptas, their friends in government and their business associates – nothing quite prepared us for the untouchable Indian family showing us the middle finger.

So powerful was the Gupta grip on Zuma, that his diary was run from the Gupta’s Saxonwold compound where he enjoyed curry and tea.

The Union Buildings was merely there for the implementation of this programme.

The power of the Guptas was not to be undermined by anyone in government. They wielded real influence at the corridors of the SABC, were behind the firing and appointment of Cabinet ministers, with directors-general and SOE CEOs forced to comply with orders or face the axe from Zuma.

In releasing his first report on Tuesday, Zondo deserves praise for the calm and professional manner he led the commission.

As seen in his first tranche of the three-part state capture report – Zondo has far-reaching implications for President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the ANC.

Among his key recommendations are that government:

In consultation with the business sector, should prepare a national charter against corruption in public procurement and include a code of conduct setting out ethical standards.

Introduce legislation for the establishment of an independent public procurement anti-corruption agency – subject only to the constitution.

Introduce or amend existing legislation to protect whistleblowers, ensuring any person disclosing information to reveal corruption, fraud or undue influence in public procurement activity, be accorded the protections stipulated in article 32(2) of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

It can no longer be business as usual for the ANC government, if its leaders are serious about the party retaining power in the 2024 national polls.

While Zuma should respond for what happened during his presidency, the ANC NEC, Ramaphosa and those who headed SOEs, should shoulder much of the collective blame.

If, indeed, the ANC works as a collective, no single individual can be blamed for bringing the country to its knees.

Those fingered by Zondo have nowhere to hide.