Embattled SANDF needs more ammunition in form of funds

What is worrying is that our defence forces are now routinely called upon for tasks which should be left to ordinary policing.

The latest of these deployments – of 2 700 SANDF personnel – was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Apart from the worrying development of deploying soldiers – trained in the use of lethal force – in situations requiring restrained policing – there is the reality that the SANDF simply does not have the budget for these tasks.

It has been run into the ground financially and can barely protect our borders, or work with our neighbours to counter mutual threats.

If we are serious about our defence force, we need to take its funding seriously.