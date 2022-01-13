Editorials
13 Jan 2022
We can’t continue living under restrictions, we have to learn to live with Covid

While people should still exercise care and non pharmaceutical measures we have to learn to live with this virus.

Photo: iStock
Is there, finally, light at the end of the Covid tunnel, after two years in which the world was turned upside down by the coronavirus? That is a question increasingly being asked as the omicron variant rampages across the world. This week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on the European Union to debate the possibility of treating Covid as an endemic illness akin to flu. And top US scientist Anthony Fauci said that despite soaring cases and record-high Covid hospitalisations, the country is approaching the “threshold” of transitioning to living with the coronavirus as a manageable disease. This debate...

