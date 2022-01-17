Editorials
Turns out ‘No-vaxx’ Djokovic is not so ‘special’

The Australian government is merely enforcing its immigration policies and underlining the fact that no-one should get special treatment.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a press conference in Barcelona Spain. Picture: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
The weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth by the anti-vaxxers and the “fighters for freedom” against the “new world order” has reached a crescendo with the effective deportation of Novak Djokovic from Australia. Although the Serbian tennis Number One was earlier given a reprieve by an Australian judge, who said immigration procedure had not been correctly followed when his visa was first revoked, the federal appeal court sided with the immigration minister’s decision to use his executive power to cancel the visa. ALSO READ: Players tire of Djokovic saga – ‘no one’ bigger than event In argument, the Australian government said...

