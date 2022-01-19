Editorials
Fix the bribery and fraud, Mr Fix

the lawless and ignorant way people drive in this country is related directly to the fact that so many licences are obtained through bribery and fraud.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula delivers 2021/2022 Festive Season Fatalities Statistics Grasmere Toll Plaza, south of Johannesburg, 18 January 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Yet again, we have witnessed another beginning-of-the-year Pointless Ritual… that of the lamentation by our transport minister over the number of people who died on our roads over the festive season. Fikile Mbalula announced on Tuesday that 1 685 fatalities were recorded during the 2021 festive period, which is a 14% increase, compared to the previous year. While that might seem to be yet another indictment of our appallingly bad road safety systems, to be fair to the minister, the traffic at the end of 2020 had been significantly reduced because of Covid restrictions. In other words, 2021 was just...

