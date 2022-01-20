Hope in stance of the rich at Davos

The old saying: “Can a rich man be honest and can an honest man be rich?” has resonance with the less well-off in society who feel life has been unfair to them. Yet, undoubtedly, the world is structured in such a fashion that the rich really do get richer. One of the most obvious ways in which this compound growth of wealth happens is through the loopholes in tax regimes around the world, which allow the wealthy (and their clever accountants and lawyers) to shift their loot around to avoid or evade paying their due. That is why it was...

