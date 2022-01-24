Editorials
1 minute read
24 Jan 2022
5:50 am
Editorials

Are Covid loans helping or harming SA?

Editorials

Our total debt stands at R4.2 trillion.

An unemployed man on a street corner in Boksburg, 24 August 2021. Photo for illustration: citizen.co.za/ Neil McCartney
Another year, yet another hefty loan to “help” South Africa. On Friday director-general of the National Treasury Dondo Mogajane announced a “low-interest” development policy loan of R11 billion from the World Bank, saying it would “assist in addressing the immediate challenge of financing critical health and social safety net programmes to develop our economic reform agenda to build back better”. He added: “The World Bank budget support is coming at a critical time for us and will contribute towards addressing the financial gap stemming from additional spending in response to the Covid crisis.” The loan, not our first over the...

Read more on these topics