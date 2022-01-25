Editorial staff
Proteas play was cricket at its best

Few people would have put money on the Proteas when the Test series got off to the worst possible start – a 133-run thrashing by the Indians.

Virat Kohli in action for India, as Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock looks on, during the first ODI in Paarl. Picture: Gallo Images
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was spoton when summing up the national cricket team’s stunning 3-0 whitewash of India in the ODI series, following the 2-1 triumph in the Test series. Nobody, said Bavuma, gave us a chance. Well, perhaps not nobody … but there were few people who would have put money on Bavuma and his team. When the Test series got off to the worst possible start – a 133-run thrashing by the Indians – the prophets of doom – of whom there are many in the ranks of South African sports fans – were crowing that they were...

