Kolisi is the bold face of transformation

Kolisi's story is not just a triumph over circumstances, but one of victory over the naysayers and doubters, who saw him as a "quota player”.

Siya Kolisi with the SA Rugby Player-of-the-Year trophy. Picture: Gallo Images
It should have surprised no one that Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi was chosen the country’s Player of the Year for 2021. Not only has he led from the front, but he is the only player to have taken part in all 13 Tests last year. Last year was proof positive that Kolisi is much more than a great, inspiring, captain… he is one of the finest players this country has produced. The story of his rise from poverty to global sporting stardom has been told many times before – but it should not be forgotten, because it is a...

