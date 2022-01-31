Editorial staff
We need to get back to normal despite anti-vaxxers conspiring

The fact that our vaccination campaign is stalling in this country is a worrying indication that the anti-vaxxers are beating the government.

Protesters during #Pro-Choice Mass March Against the Vaccine Passport at the Sea Point Promenade on 2 October 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
It was sickening to see that, in their quest to point out the supposed “evils” of Covid vaccinations, anti-vaxxers last week used Holocaust Remembrance Day to liken jabs to the rise of Nazism. Local anti-vaxxers gleefully reposted the Holocaust comparisons on social media, clearly oblivious of some salient facts – like, there is no vaccine mandate yet in this country and that those who refuse to get the jab are not being shoved into cattle cars and taken off to the death camps. This historical ignorance and wilful distortion of the past goes hand in hand with a tsunami of...

