Cape Town Met revives the magic of horse racing

It is a pity that, because of Covid, there weren’t more people on hand yesterday in Cape Town to witness the rare feat of a Durban July-winning horse also clinching the double of the Cape Town Met.

The popular four-year-old colt Kommetdieding – as memorable for his name as for his racing prowess, some might say – was brilliantly brought back into the picture in the closing stages of the race at Cape Town’s Kenilworth course by jockey Gavin Lerena to flash past the post on the way to the historic victory.

The Durban July-Met double has been achieved by just five horses in the past 50 years and was the icing on the cake for the team behind Kommetdieding – humble, small-time owner Ashwin Reynolds and the tiny training yard of Harold Crawford and daughter Michelle Rix.

After a dismal few years under Covid restrictions, the Met this weekend was a reminder of why it is such a sporting icon in South Africa.

The technicolour splash of fashions was nod to meetings past and, hopefully, to the future.

Racing itself has recently been “relaunched” with a new operator, a new TV channel and many new sponsors. They are all betting the future will be bright.