31 Jan 2022
Cape Town Met revives the magic of horse racing

After a dismal few years under Covid-19 restrictions, the Cape Town Met was a reminder of why it is such a sporting icon in South Africa.

One World wins the Sunmet final during the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
It is a pity that, because of Covid, there weren't more people on hand yesterday in Cape Town to witness the rare feat of a Durban July-winning horse also clinching the double of the Cape Town Met. The popular four-year-old colt Kommetdieding – as memorable for his name as for his racing prowess, some might say – was brilliantly brought back into the picture in the closing stages of the race at Cape Town's Kenilworth course by jockey Gavin Lerena to flash past the post on the way to the historic victory.

