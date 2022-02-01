Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
1 Feb 2022
4:45 am
Editorials

State health sector is on life support

Editorial staff

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is still in ruins because repairs have not yet begun after a fire ripped through it in April last year..

After the fire, which broke out on 16 April in the special dispensary stores of the hospital, no one was permitted inside. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
To see the “ground zero” impact of corruption under the ANC government – and especially the billions looted from health budgets during Covid – there is no better place than a state hospital. Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is still in ruins because repairs have not yet begun after a fire ripped through it in April last year. And other government health facilities in Gauteng – the most populous and richest province in the country – are a disgrace. On our undercover visits to these institutions, we got to see the collapsing infrastructure, the litter, the decay and lack of...

Read more on these topics