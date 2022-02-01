Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
1 Feb 2022
4:55 am
Editorials

Nadal in limelight for right reasons

Editorial staff

Rafael Nadal has secured his place in the sporting hall of fame as a “G.O.A.T (greatest of all time)” legend.

Rafael Nadal delivered a historic performance at the Australian Open. Picture: Getty Images
The Australian Open tennis tournament served up controversy this year with the deportation of Novak Djokovic for noncompliance with Covid rules… but that was quickly forgotten in one of the defining moments of the sport as Rafael Nadal clinched his 21st Grand Slam title there over the weekend. And what a classic, cliff-hanging final it was, with Nadal fighting back from being two sets down against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to eventually triumph in a gruelling five hour and 24 minutes struggle in the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal fights back for historic Grand Slam victory That...

Read more on these topics