Nadal in limelight for right reasons

The Australian Open tennis tournament served up controversy this year with the deportation of Novak Djokovic for noncompliance with Covid rules… but that was quickly forgotten in one of the defining moments of the sport as Rafael Nadal clinched his 21st Grand Slam title there over the weekend.

And what a classic, cliff-hanging final it was, with Nadal fighting back from being two sets down against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to eventually triumph in a gruelling five hour and 24 minutes struggle in the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

That Nadal remained focused on the job he had to do – making tennis history – as the Djokovic circus swirled

all around was testament to his grit as a person. That he also won out against serious physical problem was testament to his determination as a player.

He has had to modify his game markedly to cater for a degenerative bone disease in his left foot which put

him out of action in August last year and even threatened to end his career. The Spaniard has secured his place in the sporting hall of fame as a “G.O.A.T (greatest of all time)” legend.

And he deserves all the accolades because he did it the right way, legally and morally…