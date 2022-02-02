Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
2 Feb 2022
5:00 am
Editorials

A little charity a huge difference

Editorial staff

Kgoete, a general practitioner, carried out a pro bono procedure to remove cysts which were disfiguring the face of 49-year-old village man Thomas Mogale.

Picture for illustration purposes.
Ephraim Shatalegolo Kgoete is a small-town doctor in Limpopo and a reminder for his fellow medical and other professional men and women that even a comparatively small sacrifice of their time – and income – can make a huge difference to someone’s life. Kgoete, a general practitioner, carried out a pro bono procedure to remove cysts which were disfiguring the face of 49-year-old village man Thomas Mogale. Mogale’s cysts began when he was 19 and ballooned in size – through infection, probably – and grotesquelydistorted his face. He called it his “ugly face of shame”. People in his village at...

Read more on these topics