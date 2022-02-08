Editorial staff
African Union must curb the waffle of ‘Big Men’

The rest of the world is not going to take Africa seriously unless it tackles its thugs who steal democracy and freedom.

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on January 24, 2022 announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. (Photo by Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB) " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
If only scientists could harness the hot air emanating from the Addis Ababa headquarters of the African Union (AU), our continent would no longer have energy problems. Since the body was formed, as the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, it has done little but waffle about unity and joint action. It has been at it again recently, handing down the dreaded sentence of suspension from the AU of fourcountries which have experienced military coups détat in the past few months. ALSO READ: ‘I’m not here simply because I’m a woman’: Judge Maya defends her standing for Chief Justice Will the AU...

