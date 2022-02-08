African Union must curb the waffle of ‘Big Men’

If only scientists could harness the hot air emanating from the Addis Ababa headquarters of the African Union (AU), our continent would no longer have energy problems. Since the body was formed, as the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, it has done little but waffle about unity and joint action. It has been at it again recently, handing down the dreaded sentence of suspension from the AU of fourcountries which have experienced military coups détat in the past few months. ALSO READ: ‘I’m not here simply because I’m a woman’: Judge Maya defends her standing for Chief Justice Will the AU...

If only scientists could harness the hot air emanating from the Addis Ababa headquarters of the African Union (AU), our continent would no longer have energy problems.

Since the body was formed, as the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, it has done little but waffle about unity and joint action. It has been at it again recently, handing down the dreaded sentence of suspension from the AU of four

countries which have experienced military coups détat in the past few months.

Will the AU go further than that and take military action to defend democracy in those countries? Will it even impose sanctions on the plotters? No and No. Taking concrete action will disrupt the cosy club of “Big Men”, most of whom revel in the trappings of power and importance and care little for improving the lives of their citizens, many of whom are impoverished and living without decent housing, health or education.

The lack of consequences from the continental body is one of the reasons coups have become a major feature

of African politics since the wave of decolonisation in the ’60s.

The rest of the world is not going to take Africa seriously unless it tackles its thugs who steal democracy and freedom.