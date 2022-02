The tourism sector is one of the hardest hit by Covid lockdowns and restrictions over the past two years. So, it is not surprising that their leaders are speaking out against the extension of the state of disaster under which the government has been trying to manage the pandemic. Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa chair Rosemary Anderson said that, in addition to lifting restrictions, the government should implement changes to the current visa system which, in countries like China, requires that applicants present themselves in person to a South African office in that country. ALSO READ: Tourism sector hopeful...

