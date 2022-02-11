Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
11 Feb 2022
4:50 am
Editorials

ANC must make a move on land or face consequences

Editorial staff

Why, also, has the government not tackled vast tracts of communal land and given those to people, rather than allowing “royalty” to keep people in serfdom?

Picture: iStock
One of the observations one can make about the ANC in a year when it holds its elective conference is that there will be excess amounts of hypocrisy gushing out from all over the organisation. Fortunately for the ANC, you can’t overdose on hypocrisy … because that requires a conscience. And nowhere will that hypocrisy be more in evidence than in the posturing around the question of land and its redistribution. That’s because any ANC leader jockeying for position – and even those who aren’t – will blithely ignore the fact that land redistribution has failed not because of the...

Read more on these topics