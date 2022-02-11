‘Please Call Me’ inventor is proving be a no pushover against Vodacom

Vodacom, after trying unsuccessfully to claim Makate was not the inventor of “Please Call Me”, offered to pay him R47 million. Unsurprisingly, Vodacom has said it will appeal… fighting the sort of legal “Stalingrad defence” that would make Jacob Zuma proud. There is a lot at stake. Vodacom, after trying unsuccessfully to claim Makate was not the inventor of “Please Call Me”, offered to pay him R47 million. By his calculation, though, he is owed R10 billion.
Supporters of the #PleaseCallMe movement protest outside Vodacom headquarters in support of Nkosana Makate on 31 January 2019 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele