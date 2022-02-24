Editorial staff
24 Feb 2022
Editorials

Budget speech follows on Ramaphosa’s Sona and put SA on road to recovery

Godongwana’s budget speech showed that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address is being put into action.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressing the media at the Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town ahead of the 2022 budget speech. Photo: GCIS
One thing to which we have become depressingly accustomed in South Africa is that our politicians and government seldom follow through on their promises. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana seemingly knocked that on the head in his budget on Wednesday. Apart from the expected hikes in “sin taxes” on booze and smokes – which, are frankly, morally justifiable because both can cause self-inflicted injuries – this budget went surprisingly easily for ordinary people. But, more than that, Godongwana’s outline of spending and incentives for business to get back on its feet after the Covid battering showed that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State...

