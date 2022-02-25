Still many issues surrounding tax collection

One of the reasons that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was able to table such a “soft” budget this week was the unexpected “windfall” of an extra R180 billion in tax collections. That staved off him having to increase fuel levies or adjust tax rates, which would penalise taxpayers. The good news about that is that SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter and his team are upping the taxman’s game and closing the net on tax dodgers. That is to be welcomed by everyone – after all, paying tax is the right thing to do as a citizen. Now, before you...

That staved off him having to increase fuel levies or adjust tax rates, which would penalise taxpayers. The good news about that is that SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter and his team are upping the taxman’s game and closing the net on tax dodgers.

That is to be welcomed by everyone – after all, paying tax is the right thing to do as a citizen. Now, before you attack us for being ANC lackeys for saying that, let us point out that welcoming improved tax collection in no way approves of the way our money is being spent.

And the only way to describe that is: Badly. Also, despite the “good news” budget, which contained some small tax concessions, the reality is that we are still among the most highly taxed populations in the world, in terms of direct and indirect taxes.

On top of that, many of the better off pay twice for adequate services like education, health and security – because the ANC cannot deliver those. And that is wrong