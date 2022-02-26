Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
26 Feb 2022
5:50 am
Editorials

More women will kill due to violence

Editorial staff

Researchers say many of the cases of murder involving women as perpetrators are related to fear, or of trying to escape more domestic violence.

Picture: iStock
The hand that rocks the cradle should not be the same which pulls the trigger or wields the knife … but women can kill with as little compunction as men. Yet, in this country, while we do have women who kill because they are psychopaths or who arrange to hire killers for some sort of monetary reward, the problem of females who commit murder is often complex and nuanced. And it reflects, in many cases, our deeply dysfunctional society. Researchers say many of the cases of murder involving women as perpetrators are related to fear, or of trying to escape...

Read more on these topics