Keeping Mantashe after the Zondo report further taints the ANC

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s words, in the latest volume of the state capture inquiry reports – that Bosasa, had “no shame” in bribing ANC leaders, from Jacob Zuma downwards – were sobering. “Corruption was Bosasa’s way of doing business,” he said, going on to point the finger at current ANC chair and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. “The evidence that stands is that Mr Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a ‘brilliant connection’,” he said. “There is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover a prima facie case against Mr Mantashe in respect...

Mantashe, according to evidence, had security systems installed at his homes in Gauteng and in the Eastern Cape by a Bosasa company – and did not pay a cent.

In any other democracy with an ethical government, a minister portrayed in such a light would have resigned. But this is South Africa, the land of some of the thickest political hides in the business, so Mantashe is not going anywhere.

The Zondo report should, however, give pause for thought about Mantashe’s belligerent and fanatical support for projects like coal-fired power plants, “energy ships” parked off our coast to supplement Eskom and offshore oil and gas exploration by multinational companies.

Could there be more to this energetic swimming against the tide of public opinion than there appears at first glance?

We are not saying there is anything untoward in his conduct but, given the potential for long-lasting harm, surely there needs to be, at the least, circumspection… Mantashe must step down, even if one believes in the principle of innocent until proven guilty. Leaving him where he is further taints the ANC government.

