3 Mar 2022
4:54 am
Winde sets the tone and our politicians should take note

This week, he dismissed the provincial community safety MEC Albert Fritz after an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the MEC.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Without wanting to sound like the Alan Winde Cheerleaders Committee, can we wonder if the Western Cape premier cannot be earmarked for broader national service, where he can do more for the rest of the country that he does for his province? This week, he dismissed the provincial community safety MEC Albert Fritz after an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the MEC. While there is valid criticism that the process took a long time, the reality is that there were consequences. And, where else in government today can you say that? The list of people accused...

