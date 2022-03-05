Editorial staff
So much happened after first Covid case

We’ve been through many, many lockdowns, experienced several variants of Covid and the world as we know it has changed. We had to change.

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19 on 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Today, two years ago, it was confirmed that South Africa had its first Covid case – a 38-year-old male from KwaZulu-Natal, who travelled to Italy with his wife, had contracted the virus. He was part of a group of 10 people who had arrived back in the country a few days earlier. So much has happened in two years. We’ve been through many, many lockdowns, experienced several variants of Covid and the world as we know it has changed. We had to change. Those fortunate to keep their jobs worked at home, schooling was done on a rotational basis, our...

