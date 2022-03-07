It’s a shame to ban fans from stadiums

Editorial staff

Kaizer Chiefs claimed bragging rights in the Soweto derby on Saturday, beating their great rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 for the second time this season in the DStv Premiership.

This was another derby played out to a background of empty seats, with the Premier Soccer League still allowing zero paying fans into the stadium, even though government regulations allow for 2 000 vaccinated supporters to attend such an event.

It’s a shame some sort of effort wasn’t made by the authorities to get the fans in – instead they were forced to stage a protest outside. Granted, 2 000 supporters wouldn’t have created the kind of atmosphere a derby usually conjours up. But it’s better than nothing.

On the field, meanwhile, AmaKhosi claimed another win to bring cheer to Chiefs fans, and increase their chances of finishing runners up to Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season.

Wherein lies another problem for both Chiefs and Pirates, and in turn for the derby. Sundowns suffered a surprise loss to Maritzburg United over the weekend, but the likelihood of them losing their lead in the title race remains remote.

Pirates and Chiefs might be the best two supported sides in the country, but Sundowns are far and away the best in the land at football.

For the derby to matter more, Chiefs and Pirates need to be competing for honours.