Pressure is mounting on South African health authorities as more experts come out and question the necessity of continuing the mask mandate.



Next week – on 15 March – it will be exactly two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster because of the presence of the coronavirus, which had been confirmed earlier that month.



Apart from the harsh initial lockdowns – accompanied by bans on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, and all manner of petty regulations – the government mandated social distancing through banning large gatherings and insisted on a minimum of 1.5 metres between people, as well as making the wearing of face masks compulsory.



The jury is still out on whether these measures – any or all of them – actually helped contain the Covid pandemic which has claimed almost 100 000 lives so far… and that is only the official figures because the number of excess deaths shows the impact of the disease has been much harsher.



And therein lies the danger in removing the mask mandate. As the pandemic seemingly seems to be burning itself out, at least in terms of virulence and deadliness of infections, so people seemed to have forgotten that awful death toll.



In most outdoor settings in South Africa today, few masks are worn. And, indoors, such as when people sit down to eat at restaurants, masks are quickly removed.



Life seems to be getting back to normal, so there is weight in the argument that masks will be the final step back to where we were – and their negative effects, especially psychologically, on children, will be eliminated.



Yet, the World Health Organisation and some of our own experts have warned against complacency: as winter draws closer, the prospect of another wave is very real. Perhaps we should still be safe, rather than sorry later…