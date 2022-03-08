Editorial staff
The danger in removing the mask mandate

Perhaps we should still be safe, rather than sorry later…

Masks still a must for school. Image: iStock
Pressure is mounting on South African health authorities as more experts come out and question the necessity of continuing the mask mandate. Next week – on 15 March – it will be exactly two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster because of the presence of the coronavirus, which had been confirmed earlier that month. Apart from the harsh initial lockdowns – accompanied by bans on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, and all manner of petty regulations – the government mandated social distancing through banning large gatherings and insisted on a minimum of 1.5 metres...

