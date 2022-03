To say that “politicians are liars” is a revelation along the lines of “night follows day” and “the sun rises in the east”. Yet, seldom is that characterisation etched in legal stone as it was on Wednesday for former minister Bathabile Dlamini. The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court found her guilty of perjury. Despite the fact that she has previously been convicted of fraud – for which she paid a fine – it is unlikely she will go to jail for the perjury. Which is a pity – because, surely, there can be no bigger lie in a society than lying under...

To say that “politicians are liars” is a revelation along the lines of “night follows day” and “the sun rises in the east”.

Yet, seldom is that characterisation etched in legal stone as it was on Wednesday for former minister Bathabile Dlamini. The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court found her guilty of perjury.

Despite the fact that she has previously been convicted of fraud – for which she paid a fine – it is unlikely she will go to jail for the perjury. Which is a pity – because, surely, there can be no bigger lie in a society than lying under oath to a court of law. Dlamini is reviled by many because of her apparent bumbling, incompetent ways.

That would be both unfair to her and grossly misleading. Like many of the ANC’s leadership, she knew exactly what she wanted from the system (that is, the resources provided by South Africa’s long-suffering taxpayers) and ruthlessly went about getting it.

ALSO READ: Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in Sassa crisis case

Her conviction for perjury should not be seen as the isolated one of an individual being found guilty, for she symbolises the entire ANC modus operandi: Cheat and steal and then come up with a lie to cover your tracks.

Or, more correctly, one which you think covers your tracks – but which can be seen through by most people with half a brain.

Example: This is a firepool. It is well known people in the rural areas put out fires with buckets of water. The fact, too, that Dlamini had the arrogance to lie to a court illustrates clearly that many of those in our governing party believe they are a law unto themselves and, therefore, untouchable.

That is why this conviction is to be welcomed. There should be no place, in a democratic society, for liars like this (and the rest of her comrades).