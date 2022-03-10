Editorial staff
10 Mar 2022
Civic duty call to cellphone firms in a fight against illegal advertising

Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom? Can you step up and do your civic duty?

illegal posters. Picture for illustration purposes.
One of the best ways to gauge whether you are living in a failed state – or in one well on its way to becoming one – is the state of public spaces and infrastructure. In an opinion piece for us this week, Joburg ratepayer and businessman Justin Jones pointed out that one of the major blights on our urban landscape is the proliferation of illegal posters and advertising signs which get stuck on all sorts of public infrastructure, from road signs to lamp posts to bridges. And, as he correctly says, very little gets done about the lawbreakers, who...

