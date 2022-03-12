Cyril Ramaphosa is frequently criticised as being indecisive and vacillating, as he apparently seeks to please all the people all the time. But this week, there are signs that a new Ramaphosa may be emerging from the chrysalis of inaction. His decision to make Judge Raymond Zondo the chief justice, over the blatant and silly attempts by Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema to lobby for Justice Mandisa Maya in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview process, sent a clear message to Ramaphosa’s enemies and his friends: I won’t be bullied. And that bullying was clearly coming from those who do...

Ramaphosa’s riposte to the likes of Mpofu and Malema made it clear he believes the JSC process was not fair – either on Zondo or Maya, who was patronised as a woman and given a “sweetheart” ride through the interview … as if she couldn’t cope with the tough questions.

That Ramaphosa is not turning his back on the empowerment of women is clear in the fact he appointed Maya as Zondo’s deputy and clearly laid out her path as his successor.

The chief justice decision, though, was yet another indication that Ramaphosa is going his own way when it comes to getting the ANC’s political ducks in a row which suits him. By torpedoing the anti-Zondo faction, he sent a clear message to the radical economic transformation clique loyal to Jacob Zuma that he will not bow down to them.

The moves to discredit so-called military veteran Carl Niehaus were part of Ramaphosa’s new offensive strategy, as was the process to remove those who have tried to rig the ANC’s electoral processes.

This means Ramaphosa will be no pushover at the ANC’s end of year electoral conference.