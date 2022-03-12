Editorial staff
A new Ramaphosa may be emerging

Latest moves are proof enough that Ramaphosa will be no pushover at the ANC’s end of year electoral conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa is frequently criticised as being indecisive and vacillating, as he apparently seeks to please all the people all the time. But this week, there are signs that a new Ramaphosa may be emerging from the chrysalis of inaction. His decision to make Judge Raymond Zondo the chief justice, over the blatant and silly attempts by Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema to lobby for Justice Mandisa Maya in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview process, sent a clear message to Ramaphosa’s enemies and his friends: I won’t be bullied. And that bullying was clearly coming from those who do...

