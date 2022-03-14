Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
14 Mar 2022
7:05 am
Editorials

‘History will judge you,’ Mr President

Editorial staff

The overwhelming opinion of the rest of the world – bolstered by reality – is that Putin is in the wrong, ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken sides

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has to win this month’s – this year’s, possibly – Closing The Stable Door After The Horse Has Bolted Award” for his urging of “all sides” in the Russian-Ukraine war to “respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity”. There are thousands of Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers, many more thousands of soldiers and hundreds of rocket strikes which clearly show Vladimir Putin’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. In wanting to play “honest broker”, Ramaphosa has – so far at least – been less than honest in only phoning Putin and not Ukraine...

