Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
17 Mar 2022
11:42 am
Editorials

Frail care killed my mother too, and I didn’t do enough

It takes guts to do what the Callaghan family did: lay a charge against the frail care centre that abused and starved their mother.

Picture: iStock
It takes guts to do what the Callaghan family did: lay a charge against the frail care centre that abused and starved their mother. Guts I didn’t have with my mother – and I buried her within a year. I refuse to use the word “alleged” when I read abused or starved, because that was my reality, too, 13 years ago. It was a “good home”, my parents thought when they moved into their one-bedroom unit. Must be if it was, in its far-away history, named after an ex-prime minister’s wife. But the first red flag was when Mom was...

