Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
17 Mar 2022
6:00 am
Editorials

The irony of gvt communication linked platform selling personal information

Editorial staff

Do we need even more people who go through our digital lives and expose us to marketing exploitation?

Photo: iStock
It is beyond ironic that, even as the government makes heartfelt pledges to protect personal information, a communication platform linked to it should be selling the information of users to third parties. That, no matter the spin put on it, is what is happening at the government’s communication app, GovChat. The platform’s CEO, Eldrid Jordaan (one of the founders of the SA communication app Mxit a few years ago), has admitted that GovtChat sells “anonymised” data to third parties. Anonymised data is of little value to marketers so we wonder what the purpose would be… WhatsApp decided to remove GovChat...

Read more on these topics