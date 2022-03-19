Ramaphosa’s move to suspend Mkhwebane long overdue

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has less than 10 days to give President Cyril Ramaphosa reasons why he should not suspend her. The move is long overdue. For far too long Mkhwebane – whose term expires in October next year – has been allowed to stumble from one blunder to another in court since taking over from Thuli Madonsela in 2016. The public protector has substantial legal bills, both in her personal capacity and through her office, after the courts have delivered many damning judgments against her. Many judges and legal experts have questioned her reasoning and impartiality – something that...

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has less than 10 days to give President Cyril Ramaphosa reasons why he should not suspend her.

The move is long overdue.

For far too long Mkhwebane – whose term expires in October next year – has been allowed to stumble from one blunder to another in court since taking over from Thuli Madonsela in 2016.

The public protector has substantial legal bills, both in her personal capacity and through her office, after the courts have delivered many damning judgments against her.

Many judges and legal experts have questioned her reasoning and impartiality – something that cannot be allowed to continue in a position with this much power.

Ramaphosa is well within his rights to suspend her, pending the finalisation of the impeachment proceedings investigating her fitness to hold office.

The mission statement of the role of a public protector reads: “…To strengthen constitutional democracy in pursuit of its constitutional mandate by investigating, rectifying and redressing any improper or prejudicial conduct in state affairs and resolving related disputes through mediation, conciliation, negotiation and other measures to ensure fair, responsive and accountable public sector decision-making and service delivery.”

It adds: “In pursuit of the mandate, vision and mission, the public protector focuses on the following strategic objectives: to be accessible to and trusted by all persons and communities; prompt remedial action; promotion of good governance in the conduct of all state affairs; an efficient and effective organisation; and an optimal performance and service-focused culture.”

Outa executive director advocate Stefanie Fick, said: “Parliament should move faster to have her removed. Every day advocate Mkhwebane remains in her current role is a day lost to meaningful protection of the public from the abuse of power in South Africa.”

We agree. This should have been done ages ago.