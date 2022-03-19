Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
19 Mar 2022
7:03 am
Editorials

Women’s Proteas giving South African supporters fresh hope

Editorial staff

We realise there is still a long way to go, but to captain Suné Luus and her team, we are right behind you.

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (centre) celebrates the win against Pakistan with her team-mates in at the World Cup in New Zealand Friday. Picture: Marty Melville / AFP
Such is the depth of their passion for sport, South African supporters can’t wait to rally behind a team that is doing well. Over the years, South Africans have been spoilt by the success of World Cup-winning Springbok rugby sides of 1995, 2007 and 2019. It’s that feeling when Louis Oosthuizen is in contention to win a golf Major entering the final round. It’s that feeling when Brad Binder is among the leaders late in a MotoGP race… a Chad le Clos or Tatjana Schoenmaker dominating in the pool at the Olympics. The list goes on. But cricket has been...

Read more on these topics