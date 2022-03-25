Editorial staff
25 Mar 2022
Will the government open its purse to aid the battered tourism sector?

Economists are calling on the government for major financial assistance to rebuild the country’s brand as a top tourism destination.

Tourism in SA. Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Gallo Images/Shaun Roy
The glory days when South Africa was one of the preferred destinations for many travellers from around the world all but dissipated with the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, thanks to the sobering announcement this week that saw the easing of the debilitating Covid curbs, there's now light at the end of the tunnel for the tourism and hospitality industry. Generally considered the “hardest-hit” sector, directly affected by the lockdowns introduced globally to mitigate the impact of this mysterious virus, the industry can heave a sigh of relief as the country is now open for tourism. While the news is...

