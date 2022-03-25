Tough challenges await Proteas

It had to happen for the Proteas men’s cricket team. Over the last few months, they have been able to miraculously dig themselves out of a hole with gutsy performances after slow starts, but on Wednesday it was a bridge too far. In Centurion, Bangladesh recorded a maiden oneday international series victory in South Africa over the Proteas after dismissing the hosts for a paltry 154 in the series decider. They then raced to the target with only one wicket down and 23.3 overs to spare. While the Proteas were pathetic, Bangladesh were simply brilliant. They outplayed the hosts in...

It had to happen for the Proteas men’s cricket team. Over the last few months, they have been able to miraculously dig themselves out of a hole with gutsy performances after slow starts, but on Wednesday it was a bridge too far.

In Centurion, Bangladesh recorded a maiden oneday international series victory in South Africa over the Proteas after dismissing the hosts for a paltry 154 in the series decider.

They then raced to the target with only one wicket down and 23.3 overs to spare. While the Proteas were pathetic, Bangladesh were simply brilliant.

They outplayed the hosts in every department. Simply put, Bangladesh were hungry to make history, the Proteas short of ideas and execution.

Coach Mark Boucher said: “The intent just lacked, which spiralled into a collapse which was the end of us.

“We want them to go out there and be proactive and they just didn’t do that. There seems to be a bit of a fear about getting out at the moment… it seems like a block. It’s more mental than technical.”

Many tough challenges lie in waiting for the Proteas this year. The two Tests against Bangladesh, starting next week, will now take on extra significance after this series result.

The Proteas better find their “lost intent”. Bangladesh smells blood.