30 Mar 2022
The government must allow private doctors to administer Covid vaccine

At present, only pharmacists are registered to do that, and adding GPs will make more options available for people to get their jab.

The proposal by the SA Medical Association (Sama) that the national health department allow general practitioners (GPs) and other medical doctors to register on the master facility list is welcome, as this would allow them to administer the coronavirus vaccine to their patients. At present, only pharmacists are registered to do that, and adding GPs will make more options available for people to get their jab. While the Covid curbs may have been eased and the infection rates are showing a decline, the fight against the pandemic is far from over. That’s why we must not drop our guard because...

