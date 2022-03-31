Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
31 Mar 2022
4:15 am
Editorials

What’s the point of Bafana playing top dogs like France?

Editorial staff

There is no hiding from the fact that the Bafana's game is nowhere on the global stage and is unlikely to change any time soon.

Kylian Mbappe (right) gets tackled during the international friendly soccer match between France and South Africa in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Lille, France, on Tuesday. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Bafana Bafana’s 5-0 hammering by France on Tuesday night was, if nothing else, a perfect illustration of the gulf in class between the world’s best and South African football. There has been a lot of talks that Bafana can learn and improve from a thumping like this as if simply rubbing shoulders with Kylian Mbappe and company will elevate their game. There may be tiny gains. Perhaps Bafana’s players will return to their respective clubs determined to improve and work harder than ever. Maybe head coach Hugo Broos will gain insight that will help get Bafana to the 2023 Africa...

Read more on these topics