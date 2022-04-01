Editorial staff
1 Apr 2022
Covid conveys a lesson for government

Editorial staff

Anti-vaxx propaganda gained momentum due to the government’s ineffective communication

Vaccines at the Discovery vaccine centre at Gallagher estate. Picture: Neil McCartney
Two years ago, as the country sat frozen in the middle of the first hard lockdown, no one could have imagined that South Africa would be tossing away 90,000 doses of an expired vaccine… one which held out the best hope of beating Covid. Yet, that is what happened yesterday. And in a few weeks, there will be thousands more vaccine jabs which will have to be destroyed. Two years ago, we would have welcomed anything to ease the burden of the pandemic. Even a year ago, as the first vaccines started arriving, many were clamouring to get the programme...

