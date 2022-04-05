Editorial staff
Reporter
5 Apr 2022
7:04 am
Editorials

Black Coffee’s Grammy win an inspiring sign for African children

Editorial staff

The South African DJ and producer is a testament that dreams can come true.

Black Coffee and Esona Maphumulo accept the Best Dance/Electronic Album award onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer / AFP/ Getty Images
We’ve always been well aware of his overwhelming talent. Now the world has recognised Black Coffee by awarding him his first Grammy award. In Sunday’s ceremony in Las Vegas in the category Best Dance/Electronic Album, the South African DJ and producer won a Grammy for his album Subconsciously. He follows in the footsteps of Ladysmith Black Mambazo (1998, 2005, 2012, 2014 and 2018), the Soweto Gospel Choir (2007 and 2008) and flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman (2014) as other South Africans to win a Grammy. Unfortunately Kellerman, nominated for a third time this year, did not win in the...

